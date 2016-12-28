Goodbye 2016 

Don't know about you, but it feels like I'm sliding sideways into the end of this year stuck in a beat-up old car with its upholstery on fire and its gas tank about to explode. Where once I might have greeted the New Year with a vague sense of optimism or somewhat positive forward motion, the best thing I can see on the horizon is the penultimate season of Game of Thrones and the continuation of my internet service.

Pardon my bitterness. Though the Grinch weighs heavy on my soul, I'll snap out of it after a few days of feasting and drinking with my dear loved ones and remembering the best remedy for this particular brand of year-end ennui is to enjoy the simple things in life. Luckily, this city is filled with opportunities to shrug off any 2016 gloom.

On Page 13 of this edition of Boise Weekly, you'll find the definitive guide to the New Year's Eve Idaho Potato Drop. This year, the celebration includes a full day's worth of entertainment and events, culminating with the descent of the eponymous spud.

Check out Page 10 for our regular calendar listings, which feature a grip of NYE parties, and see Page 19 for a guide to live music and NYE concerts around town.

Although 2016 is already being regarded as a chronological mulligan, it was a pretty great year for local music. BW freelancer Ben Schultz put together a list of his top picks among Boise album releases (Page 18), and—we promise—you'll find something to lift your spirits.

Finally, if you plan to say farewell to the year by hiding from the world in a movie theater, BW film guru George Prentice profiles three must-see films (Page 21) that will also give you a boost.

Here's hoping for the best in 2017. My fingers are crossed.