Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Nov. 2
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Oct. 26
Last Issue

November 02, 2016 Music » Listen Here

Video

Gramfest: Honoring the Late Gram Parsons 

With Old Death Whisper, Andrew Sheppard and 2 Gun Rig

By
Old Death Whisper is alive and well.

Tal Roberts

Old Death Whisper is alive and well.

Related Events

  • Gramfest featuring Old Death Whisper, Andrew Sheppard, 2 Gun Rig @ The Olympic

    • Sat., Nov. 5, 8 p.m.

Related Locations

Like a sad slew of other influential musicians, Gram Parsons' hard-partying lifestyle took him out before he was 30: Parsons was only 26 years old when he died of an alcohol and morphine overdose. Parsons left his "Southern gothic family life" behind only a few years earlier, but as the saying goes, "You can take the boy out of the country, but you can't the country out of the boy," and more than four decades after his death, Parsons is still name-checked as one of the founders of country rock. Some of those who carry on his tradition pay homage to the pioneer each year on his birthday—Nov. 5—with their version of Gramfest, which is exactly what ass-kickin' country rockers Old Death Whisper will do on Saturday, playing both covers and originals. They'll be joined by fellow Idahoans 2 Gun Rig and singer-songwriter Andrew Sheppard (if you haven't seen the sweet-voiced Sheppard perform before, this is an excellent opportunity).

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: , , , , ,

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

More Listen Here »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Listen Here

Larry King Interviews…

Popular Events

  • Mac Miller @ Revolution Concert House and Event Center

    • Wed., Nov. 2, 7:30 p.m. $29.50-$59.50

  • User Submitted
    PWR BTTM @ Neurolux

    • Wed., Nov. 2, 7 p.m. $8 adv., $10 door
    • Buy Tickets

  • Staff Pick
    Boise Philharmonic Youth Orchestra Fall Concert @ Morrison Center for the Performing Arts

    • $7
    • Buy Tickets
More »
Boise Weekly

© 2016 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation