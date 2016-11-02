Gramfest: Honoring the Late Gram Parsons 

Like a sad slew of other influential musicians, Gram Parsons' hard-partying lifestyle took him out before he was 30: Parsons was only 26 years old when he died of an alcohol and morphine overdose. Parsons left his "Southern gothic family life" behind only a few years earlier, but as the saying goes, "You can take the boy out of the country, but you can't the country out of the boy," and more than four decades after his death, Parsons is still name-checked as one of the founders of country rock. Some of those who carry on his tradition pay homage to the pioneer each year on his birthday—Nov. 5—with their version of Gramfest, which is exactly what ass-kickin' country rockers Old Death Whisper will do on Saturday, playing both covers and originals. They'll be joined by fellow Idahoans 2 Gun Rig and singer-songwriter Andrew Sheppard (if you haven't seen the sweet-voiced Sheppard perform before, this is an excellent opportunity).