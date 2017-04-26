Granger Smith and Earl Dibbles Jr., April 26, Knitting Factory 

Know this about Earl Dibbles Jr.: He's a country boy. He likes to dip, crack cold ones and "fix" trees. He spears frogs, guts hogs and rods through mud bogs. Also know this: He's not real.

That's not exactly fair. More accurately, Earl Dibbles Jr. is the redneck id of Texas-born, Nashville-based Granger Smith, whose "Backroad Song" peaked at No. 49 on the Billboard Hot 100 in February 2016 (it currently has 10 million views on YouTube).

Smith, who launched his career at the tender age of 19, is a fine country artist in his own right, but Earl is a force unto himself.

While Smith has 175,000 Twitter followers, Earl has 431,000. Smith has 682,000 Facebook fans. Earl has 2.5 million. "The Country Boy Song," in which an overalls-clad Earl extolls the virtues of backwoods shit-kicking through a thick plug of chaw, has amassed more than 16.6 million views since it was posted to YouTube in 2012.

It's sometimes hard to see the line between parody and genuine appreciation in the over-the-top country jams of Earl Dibbles Jr., but it's also hard to see where Earl stops and Smith begins. The best way to find out: See them both in action.