Granted: City Support for Arts and Culture 

It has been 20 years since the Boise City Department of Arts and History began funneling grants to local artists, organizations and businesses. In that time, almost 400 grants have been given, totaling more than $1.1 million in support—$200,000 in fiscal year 2017 alone. Those numbers have real-world significance. Just in the past fiscal year, Arts and History grants benefited more than 30 recipients, from the Basque Museum, Boise Philharmonic and Boise Rock School, to Global Lounge, the Idaho Horror Film Festival, Opera Idaho and Story Story Night. Public investment in arts is also a winning economic proposition. To date, the city's art collection is worth $4.2 million, and public art projects in process are valued at $1.2 million.

To celebrate 20 years of Arts and History grants, department grant manager Amy Fackler will speak at the Fettuccine Forum, where she will share how the program has developed and outline how the city addresses trends in cultural grant making.