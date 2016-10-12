Search
October 12, 2016
October 12, 2016 BW Picks

Gravity Games 2016 

Parker Schmidt putting the “aaaaahhhh!” in gravity.

Jacob Chism

Parker Schmidt putting the “aaaaahhhh!” in gravity.

Cool local company Sibbz Longboards is rolling out its second annual Gravity Games on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Bogus Basin, with events in longboarding, skateboarding, luge and drift trike racing. Competitors will strut their stuff while engaging with and educating people who may have misconceptions about these sports. For example, local downhill longboarder Parker Schmidt is an excellent ambassador: He practices only where permitted and is versed in everything from how board concavity affects riding to high-tech gear—his passion and skill earned him an Omen Longboards sponsorship. The high-school senior also started Longboard Idaho (on Facebook), to gain a stronger sense of community, which is what Gravity Games are sure to do, as well. Fun for participants and with races, demos, vendors, food, live music and free admission, fun for spectators, too.

