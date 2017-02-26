Search
February 26, 2017 News » Citydesk

Greg Pruitt Speaks at Idaho Gun Rally, Unholsters 'New Agenda' 

More than 200 people showed up for the I2AA annual rally at the Idaho Statehouse.
  Harrison Berry
  • More than 200 people showed up for the I2AA annual rally at the Idaho Statehouse.
Last year, Idaho Second Amendment Alliance (I2AA) President Greg Pruitt won a major political victory when a law was passed allowing Idahoans over the age of 21 to carry firearms without a permit. At the Feb. 25 I2AA annual rally at the Idaho Statehouse, however, Pruitt told the crowd he isn't done fighting the Idaho Legislature for more gun rights.

"You're either 100 percent for the Second Amendment, or you're against us," he said.

Pruitt said new I2AA priorities include passing a "castle doctrine" bill, which would allow the use of deadly force against a home intruder without bearing legal responsibility, and nixing the requirement of Idaho residency to carry a concealed weapon without a permit.

click to enlarge HARRISON BERRY
  • Harrison Berry
Pruitt claimed responsibility for primary defeats of several Idaho legislators in the 2016 elections after he campaigned against them, using video shot outside the homes of lawmakers his group deemed soft on gun issues.

At the rally, Pruitt took aim at two Republican lawmakers he said have compromised gun rights: House State Affairs Committee Chairman Rep. Tom Loertscher (R-Iona), who Pruitt said has denied a castle doctrine bill a hearing in his powerful committee, and Rep. Brandon Hixon (R-Caldwell), who he called a "partisan hack" for backing out of his support for a castle doctrine bill.

"We're draining the swamp in here," Pruitt said, pointing at the Capitol behind him.

The 2017 Idaho legislative session is far from over, and I2AA is looking for co-sponsors for a castle doctrine bill sponsored by Rep. Chrstie Zitto (R-Hammond). The bill has yet to be introduced.
