Gretchen Jude: Exploring the Past Through Soundscape Composition and Improvisation 

Idaho-born, Honolulu-based artist-in-residence at Surel's Place Gretchen Jude specializes in creating "sound maps"—audio recordings of places, people and things that transcend typical experience.

She will feature one such exploration of space (and time) with a set of field recordings made at the site of the Minidoka War Relocation Center, where nearly 10,000 Japanese-Americans were confined during World War II; and Gooding (fewer than 70 miles from the former internment camp) where her father was born and given up for adoption in 1945.

Jude's purpose with her pieces is "to make present and concretely audible social conditions and events that may have been shelved as 'history.'" In other words, it's time travel—for your ears.