Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Mar. 15
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Mar. 8
Last Issue

March 15, 2017 Opinion » Minerva's Breakdown

'Grey Gardens' 

By
minervajayne.jpg
click to enlarge minervajayne.jpg

Dear Minerva,

What is your suggestion to deal with "the winter funk?" I haven't really had any motivation to do things and everything is just kind of grey around here. I don't mind the rain but I'm looking for a change of scenery, if only mentally. Maybe a good book?

Sincerely,

—Grey Gardens

Dear GG,

I know a lot of people have a hard time with winter and some even suffer from Seasonal Affective Disorder during the winter months. Personally I find summer to be the depressing time of the year. Fall and winter are respite for me. Boise is alive with things to do so just getting out and seeing people and having new experiences may recharge you. If you have talked to your doctor about Seasonal Affective Disorder, there are solutions, including light therapy. If you just want a change of scenery, pick up the book Furiously Happy by Jenny Lawson. My friend Jane gave me a copy for my birthday and I am so thankful. Lawson will have you laughing and crying at the same time. Her work pulled me out of an extreme funk and maybe she'll do the same for you. I warn you, it is irreverent and deals with some tough things but in absolutely the most hysterical way. Take in the sunshine when it's available. I hereby bequeath you all of mine because the sun feels like burning to me. Don't say I never gave you anything. Cheers and happy page turning, darling!

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

More Minerva's Breakdown »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

More by Minerva Jayne

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Minerva's Breakdown

  • 'Rachel Who?'

    'Rachel Who?'

    The issues with Nkechi Amare Diallo (formerly Rachel Dolezal) are complicated.
    • by Minerva Jayne
    • Mar 8, 2017
  • "Playing Possum"

    "Playing Possum"

    I've tried the boner pills to no avail.
    • by Minerva Jayne
    • Mar 1, 2017
  • "Aweseome Ally"

    "Aweseome Ally"

    One of the most hurtful things one can do is trivialize what transpeople are going through.
    • by Minerva Jayne
    • Feb 22, 2017
  • More »

Popular Events

  • User Submitted
    Money Talks Seminar @ Meridian Public Library

    • Wed., March 22, 6:30 p.m. FREE

  • Staff Pick User Submitted
    Brown Bag Lecture: 150 Years of Idaho Latino History Through Song and Word @ Washington Group Plaza

    • FREE

  • User Submitted
    Reel Foods Cooking Class @ Reel Foods Fish Market and Oyster Bar

    • Tue., March 21, 6-8 p.m. $60
More »
Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation