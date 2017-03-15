Dear Minerva,

What is your suggestion to deal with "the winter funk?" I haven't really had any motivation to do things and everything is just kind of grey around here. I don't mind the rain but I'm looking for a change of scenery, if only mentally. Maybe a good book?

Sincerely,

—Grey Gardens

Dear GG,

I know a lot of people have a hard time with winter and some even suffer from Seasonal Affective Disorder during the winter months. Personally I find summer to be the depressing time of the year. Fall and winter are respite for me. Boise is alive with things to do so just getting out and seeing people and having new experiences may recharge you. If you have talked to your doctor about Seasonal Affective Disorder, there are solutions, including light therapy. If you just want a change of scenery, pick up the book Furiously Happy by Jenny Lawson. My friend Jane gave me a copy for my birthday and I am so thankful. Lawson will have you laughing and crying at the same time. Her work pulled me out of an extreme funk and maybe she'll do the same for you. I warn you, it is irreverent and deals with some tough things but in absolutely the most hysterical way. Take in the sunshine when it's available. I hereby bequeath you all of mine because the sun feels like burning to me. Don't say I never gave you anything. Cheers and happy page turning, darling!