Handbills Mock Boise State Nationalists, Make Rounds on Social Media 

Anonymous handbills like these appeared on social media soon after fliers for the Boise State Nationalists group appeared on Boise State campus.

When Boise State University students, faculty and staff arrived on campus the morning of Jan. 25, they were greeted by handbills advertising a group called the Boise State Nationalists.The Boise State Nationalists were trying to connect with like-minded members of the campus community. Instead, they kicked off a riot of visual art and graphic design on campus and social media, where fliers featuring mocking messages quickly began to appear.Many of the parodies feature images of Captain America, who also appeared on BSN handbills in an illustration lifted from an alternate cover ofpublished in 2012). In one flier, Captain America appears as a potbellied child dragging a teddybear behind him. Another cribs an illustration of "Cap" by Jack Kirby.Check out our slideshow below.