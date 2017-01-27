Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Jan. 25
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Jan. 18
Last Issue

January 27, 2017 News » Citydesk

Slideshow

Handbills Mock Boise State Nationalists, Make Rounds on Social Media 

By
click to enlarge - Anonymous handbills like these appeared on social media soon after fliers for the Boise State Nationalists group appeared on Boise State campus. - - FACEBOOK.COM
  • Facebook.com
  • Anonymous handbills like these appeared on social media soon after fliers for the Boise State Nationalists group appeared on Boise State campus.

When Boise State University students, faculty and staff arrived on campus the morning of Jan. 25, they were greeted by handbills advertising a group called the Boise State Nationalists.

The Boise State Nationalists were trying to connect with like-minded members of the campus community. Instead, they kicked off a riot of visual art and graphic design on campus and social media, where fliers featuring mocking messages quickly began to appear.

Many of the parodies feature images of Captain America, who also appeared on BSN handbills in an illustration lifted from an alternate cover of Captain American #1 (published in 2012). In one flier, Captain America appears as a potbellied child dragging a teddybear behind him. Another cribs an illustration of "Cap" by Jack Kirby.

Check out our slideshow below.

Slideshow
Boise State Nationalists Slideshow
Boise State Nationalists Slideshow Boise State Nationalists Slideshow Boise State Nationalists Slideshow Boise State Nationalists Slideshow

Boise State Nationalists Slideshow

Fliers for the Boise State Nationalists group appeared on Boise State University campus Jan. 25.

By Harrison Berry

Click to View 5 slides


Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Speaking of...

More Citydesk »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

Readers also liked…

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Citydesk

Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation