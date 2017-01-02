Happy New Year: Offices Closed, Christmas Trees Kicked to the Curb and a Dozen DUI's 

click to enlarge
City of Boise
Curbside Christmas tree collection will continue throughout this week.
Except for a steady snowfall, Treasure Valley roads remained relatively empty early Monday as all city, county, state and federal offices remained closed in observance of the New Year holiday. Schools, colleges and universities were also shuttered. There will be no mail delivery and all locations of the Boise library system are closed.
However, the city of Boise is reminding residents there is no change to this week's trash collection schedule because New Year's Day fell on a Sunday. Additionally, this is the week discarded Christmas trees can be collected curbside.
Tress should be placed outside on residents' regular trash collection day. Trees must be cut to 4-foot lengths or shorter, and the trees must be free of lights and ornaments. Tree branches must also be bundled and weigh fewer than 60 pounds.
Meanwhile, it hasn't been much of a holiday at the Ada County Jail. Between 5:40 p.m. on New Year's Eve and 11 p.m. on Jan. 1, no fewer than 12 men and women were sent to the lockup after being charged with driving under the influence. Three of the suspects were charged with excessive DUI.
Ada County Sheriff's Office
Twelve people were arrested for DUI on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.