Happy Thanksgiving 

By the time most people pick up this edition of Boise Weekly, Thanksgiving 2016 will be history. Still, in the spirit of the holiday, we put together a handful of turkey day-inspired content.

First, on Page 6, BW intern Annelise Eagleton checked in with Boise State University and College of Idaho to see how students spend their holidays on campus when athletics or distance keep them from going home.

On Page 20, we sampled four varieties of Wild Turkey whiskey and offered our suggestions on which would make a worthy addition to your Thanksgiving feast. Of course, Wild Turkey is always in season, so our picks stand for any special occasion—even if by "special occasion" you mean cocktail hour.

Finally, on Page 21, our other intern, Alexandra Nelson, took the liberty of rounding up a passel of local restaurants that will be serving on Thanksgiving Day, just in case you fouled up your fowl or simply don't want to do all those dishes after dinner.

In non-holiday-related news, BW News Editor George Prentice explores a proposal to turn the Dumpster-filled alley between Eighth Street and Capitol Boulevard into a public space, provides an update on a lawsuit against North Idaho College alleging school officials failed to follow up on a rape allegation, and explains the significance of Boise's downtown holiday tree.

If you're thinking about catching a flick over the long holiday weekend, Prentice put on his film critic hat and reports on the new Howard Hughes biopic Rules Don't Apply, which opens at The Flicks on Thanksgiving Day.

Whether you flew the coop to be with family elsewhere or stayed put in the City of Trees, we hope your Thanksgiving holiday was a happy and safe one.