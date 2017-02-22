Harry Potter Party: 

The most recent installment in the Harry Potter Universe, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, didn't come out until nearly two weeks after Halloween 2016. There is no doubt this oversight cost the marketing department at Universal Studios plenty in lost merchandise opportunities, but it was also a huge letdown for Harry Potter fans. Who didn't fall in love with the mole-like, jewelry snatching Niffler at first sight? Luckily, Halloween has come eight months early for HP nerds in Boise. Wear your house colors to the "School of Wizardry and Magical Beasts Party" at The Balcony (bonus nerd points for Ilvermorny pride). Butterbeer will be on tap. All fantastic beasts, wizards, witches, muggles and no-majs in costume save $2 on admission.