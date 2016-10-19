Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Oct. 19
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Oct. 12
Last Issue

October 19, 2016 BW Picks

Staff Pick

Haunted Halloween Trolley Tours 

By
All aboard the crazy (scary) train.

BW Staff

All aboard the crazy (scary) train.

Times vary, $18-$35. Joe's Crab Shack, 2288 N. Garden St., Garden City, 208-433-0849, boisetrolleytours.com.

Related Events

  • User Submitted
    Haunted Halloween Trolley Tours @ Joe's Crab Shack

    • Through Oct. 27, 8-9:30 p.m., Fri., Oct. 28, 7-11 p.m., Sat., Oct. 29, 7-11 p.m., Sun., Oct. 30, 8-9:30 p.m. and Mon., Oct. 31, 8-9:30 p.m. $18-$35
    • Buy Tickets

Related Locations

Like any city, Boise has its share of ghosts. Get a spooky season primer on the spirits that wander the streets on a Haunted Halloween Trolley Tour offered by Boise Trolley Tours.

The company's vintage Molly Trolley will be decked out in frightful decorations for the creepy 1.5 hour cruises, which depart from Joe's Crab Shack (2288 N. Garden St.) Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and then nightly during the week of Halloween. The Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29 tours are four-hour events that set out at 7 p.m. and includes a stop at the Old Pen's Frightened Felons (tickets included). All tours are for ages 12 and older, except the nights of Saturday, Oct. 29 and Monday, Oct. 31, which are 21+ (alcohol will be served). A longtime Boise favorite, tickets for these tours sell out fast, so make like a ghost and get a boo-ve on.

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: , ,

Speaking of Joe's Crab Shack

More by Zach Hagadone

More BW Picks »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in BW Picks

  • Boise Weekly Cover Art Auction

    Boise Weekly Cover Art Auction

    This year’s auction takes place Wednesday, Oct. 19 at JUMP, where attendees will enjoy a no-host bar, food and awesome auction action.
    • by Zach Hagadone
    • Oct 19, 2016
  • Idaho Virtual Reality Council VR Bash

    Idaho Virtual Reality Council VR Bash

    “Once you experience VR, your creativity ignites and you can see how to apply it.”
    • by Sami Edge
    • Oct 19, 2016
  • Fifth Annual Horrific Puppet Affair

    Fifth Annual Horrific Puppet Affair

    Performances run at Woodland Empire Ale Craft from the pay-what-you-want preview Thursday, Oct. 20, through the Halloween night closing bash.
    • by Harrison Berry
    • Oct 19, 2016
  • More »

Larry King Interviews…

Boise Weekly

© 2016 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation