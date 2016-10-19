Haunted Halloween Trolley Tours 

Like any city, Boise has its share of ghosts. Get a spooky season primer on the spirits that wander the streets on a Haunted Halloween Trolley Tour offered by Boise Trolley Tours.

The company's vintage Molly Trolley will be decked out in frightful decorations for the creepy 1.5 hour cruises, which depart from Joe's Crab Shack (2288 N. Garden St.) Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and then nightly during the week of Halloween. The Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29 tours are four-hour events that set out at 7 p.m. and includes a stop at the Old Pen's Frightened Felons (tickets included). All tours are for ages 12 and older, except the nights of Saturday, Oct. 29 and Monday, Oct. 31, which are 21+ (alcohol will be served). A longtime Boise favorite, tickets for these tours sell out fast, so make like a ghost and get a boo-ve on.