Boise Weekly Wed. Feb. 22
Boise Weekly Wed. Feb. 15
February 24, 2017 Screen » Film

Have You Filled Out Your Red Carpet Movie Awards 2017 Ballot? 

click to enlarge ALAN LIGHT CC BY 2.0
Time is running out to complete your Red Carpet Movie Awards 2017 ballot.

Get on that, because the prizes are amazing. The first-place winner snags a pair of VIP passes to the Sun Valley Film Festival, which runs Wednesday, March 15-Sunday, March 19.

Second place wins an annual Flicks pass, good for unlimited movie admission for one person for a full year. Third place wins two Flicks cards good for 10 movie admissions and fourth place gets one Flicks card good for 10 movie admissions. Click here for a full list of prizes.

Playing is easy. Register here or sign up with Facebook, then get down to business and make your picks for Oscar winners.

Ballots are due by Sunday, Feb. 26 at 5 p.m., and winners will be notified by email Monday, Feb. 27 at 10 a.m.
