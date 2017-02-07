Search
February 07, 2017 News » Citydesk

Head of Idaho Teachers Union Blasts Betsy DeVos Confirmation 

By
click to enlarge O'DEA, CC BY-SA 3.0
It didn't take long for the president of Idaho's teachers union to blast incoming U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.

"DeVos has zero experience with public education and, in fact, has worked to sabotage public schools at every turn," Idaho Education Association President Penni Cyr wrote in a statement following the confirmation vote.

The U.S. Senate approved DeVos for the cabinet position in an historic vote Feb. 7, when Vice President Mike Pence had to break a 50-50 tie. It was the first time in U.S. history that a vice president had to break a tie vote on a presidential cabinet nominee.

Beyond her lack of knowledge regarding the public school system, opponents also took aim at billionaire DeVos' business dealings, including high-dollar contributions to various Republican members of Congress.

"DeVos has a long track record of questionable ethics and conflicts of interest, including substantial contributions to many of the Senators who confirmed her and ties to companies with a financial interest in privatizing public schools," Cyr wrote.

The New York Times reports the Trump administration may "potentially advance a limited voucher program and seek tax credits for private school tuition or home-schooling costs."
