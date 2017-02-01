Headlines for Feb. 1, 2017: What to Know? 

Idaho Republican leadership offered high praise for President Donald Trump's choice of Neil Gorsuch to fill the seat of late-Justice Antonin Scalia. They also wasted little time pushing back against a promised filibuster by some Democratic senators. "Democrats are up to their same antics. Rather than respecting the overwhelming will of the people to nominate a conservative Supreme Court justice, they are threatening to filibuster the nomination," Idaho GOP Chairman Steve Yates wrote in a news release Tuesday night. "As Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and many others have said, 'elections have consequences.'"





The Boise City Council voted unanimously Jan. 31 to approve a resolution that dubs Boise a "welcoming city" to refugees. The resolution talks about the importance of: "maintaining relationships between immigrant communities and local law enforcement." The resolution is not an official designation of Boise as a so-called "sanctuary city," which would codify policies and practices to shelter undocumented immigrants. The sanctuary city issue has emerged at the Idaho Statehouse, where Rep. Greg Chaney (R-Caldwell) wants to cut off state funds to any city or county that sets itself up as a sanctuary. Chaney's proposed measure is expected to spur heated debate before the Idaho House State Affairs Committee.





Boise police are investigating a rash of thefts at local gyms. Detectives say wallets, cash and credit cards have been taken from lockers in at least five gyms in the Central Bench neighborhood. Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to a felony arrest. Anyone with a tip should call 208-343-COPS.





The National Weather Service office in Boise says another storm front will make its way into the Treasure Valley beginning Thursday. A Winter Storm Watch has already been issued to begin late tonight, running through Friday afternoon. The storm will begin with snow and turn to rain, continuing into the weekend.





Which brings us to Friday being Groundhog Day. For the 131st year, a bunch of old men in top hats will harass a groundhog in the town of Punxsutawney, Penn. on Feb. 3, then—in the meteorological version of "fake news"—they'll make a pretty big deal out of how they can predict the weather for the next few months. Not to be outdone, Boise has its own sunrise shenanigans Friday morning, when Boise Bill will be rousted from the prairie dog exhibit at Zoo Boise.

It was on this date in 1790 that the U.S. Supreme Court convened for the first time. President George Washington had the authority to choose all the high court's first six justices (Congress eventually increased the number of judges to nine). From that day forward, the Supreme Court has been politicized as different parties have revolved in and out of the presidency.Speaking of which...