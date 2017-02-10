Headlines for Feb. 10, 2017: What to Know 

President Donald Trump yelled (tweeted in all caps) Thursday evening about a ruling he believes will determine the "SECURITY OF OUR NATION."
When the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals refused to overturn a federal ruling on Trump's travel ban, the decision triggered a national conversation of how it will play out. The Hill reports Trump "has two unappealing options" before him: request a so-called "en banc" review, again turning to the 9th Circuit but with a larger panel of judges consider the same arguments; or, more likely, a return to trial court, which will push the case closer to a showdown in Supreme Court.
The body of 18-year-old Sage Thompson was discovered Feb. 8.
The Canyon County Coroner has identified a body discovered Wednesday in Nampa as that of 18-year-old Sage Thompson, missing since October 2016. Nampa police haven't yet indicated the cause or manner or death. Thompson was last seen Oct. 2 in the area of Lakeview Park near Garrity Boulevard. Thompson's body was caught in a debris trap in a creek near the 1000 block of 3rd Avenue and was discovered by passersby. The circumstances of his disappearance are under investigation.
Deniers of climate change had their day at the Idaho Statehouse on Thursday, when Idaho lawmakers who reject the avalanche of facts were successful in striking key references from Idaho's new K-12 science standards to climate change triggered by human behavior. The GOP majority of the House Education Committee amended the rules to remove any requirement for students to learn how humans disrupt ecosystems or the cause of rising global temperatures.
Nora Harren (left) and Colette Raptosh (right).
At the turn of the New Year, Boise Weekly talked to Boise high schoolers Nora Harren and Colette Raptosh about how and why they were organizing a Women's March on Idaho. When we talked to the two (it was New Years Eve), they expressed concern that the attendance might be paltry. But a few weeks later, thousands filled the steps of the Idaho Statehouse and Boise City Hall in a show of force. On Feb. 9, Harren and Raptosh led a more modest group of citizens to the Boise office of Sen. Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), to deliver hundreds of postcards, voicing concern on a number of issues including immigration, environment, and gender and racial equality. The duo's next move may be the most provocative yet: Harren and Raptosh are calling for a student walkout at area high schools and colleges on Thursday, Feb. 16, in support of "a general strike of women." Students who participate in the walkout will gather on the steps of the Idaho Capitol by 10 a.m.