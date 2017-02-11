Headlines for Feb. 11, 2017: What to Know 

Some parts of an infamous 36-page dossier—leaked by a former British intelligence agent—alleging Russian ties to higher-ups in President Donald Trump's campaign and transition team have been corroborated, CNN reports. U.S. investigators confirmed several of the conversations detailed in the leak took place at the times and locations noted. The dossier, originally reported on by CNN, contained salacious information about then-candidate Trump, though none of those details were confirmed by U.S. intelligence.
An Idaho Army National Guard helicopter and crew assisted in the rescue of a Washington County man, and the event was captured on video (above). The IANG Blackhawk helicopter was mobilized Feb. 10 to aid in the extraction of a 68-year-old man stranded inside his flooded home. The IANG crew conducted the rescue with a Boise Fire Department Water Rescue Unit after the Washington County Sheriff's Department requested assistance. Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter signed a disaster declaration for Washington County Jan. 23 after weeks of heavy snowfall began causing property damage. Rising temperatures and melting snowpack have caused significant flooding in the area. The stranded man, who was reported to be in poor health, was turned over to paramedics
Up for consideration at the Monday, Feb. 13 Boise Planning and Zoning Commission meeting is an application to make changes to an historical building. The application is for Camel's Crossing—a new tavern opening in Hyde Park at 1304 W. Alturas St. (former home of Acquired Again Antiques)—to make minor aesthetic changes, including removing an external staircase and updating signage. The Idaho Statesmanreports Camel's Crossing will be a "twist" on a 1970s-style lounge, serving "higher-end charcuterie," beer and wine. If the changes are approved, Camel's Crossing could open as early as Spring 2017.