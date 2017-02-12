Headlines For Feb. 12, 2017: What to Know 

Though yesterday's ballistic missile test conducted by rogue state North Korea didn't directly menace the United States, it has allies in the region concerned, and is being called a test to President Donald Trump's policy in the region. The New York Times reported the missile, which was launched Saturday morning, traveled 310 miles off North Korea's east coast before plunging into the ocean. One South Korean official described it as an "attempt by the North to grab attention by demonstrating its nuclear and missile capabilities and to counter the new United States administration’s strong policy line against North Korea."
Melissa McCarthy rejoined the cast of Saturday Night Live for the second week in a row to play Trump Press Secretary Sean Spicer. In this segment, Spicer is "calm now," chewing a single, massive cinnamon Orbitz slice; and illustrating his talking points before the White House press corps with dolls. Her previous depiction of Spicer reportedly rattled the president, who, according to Politico, objected to his press secretary being played by a woman.
Several name-brand retailers have vowed not to attend the Outdoor Retailer Marketplace this year, citing Utah's stance on public lands. The marketplace is slated for July in Salt Lake City, Utah, but retailers Patagonia, Peak Design and Canadian company Arc'teryx have all said they will not attend, with Arc'teryx pledging to donate its budget for the event to the Public Lands Defense Fund. Utah Gov. Gary Herbert has asked the Trump administration to abolish the million-plus-acre Bear Ears National Monument in southwest Utah that was created by President Barack Obama in his last days in office, and last week, the Utah Legislature voted to downsize the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument. The Outdoor Industry Association, which runs the Outdoor Retailer Marketplace, has said it is seeking a new home for the event, which brings tens of millions of dollars to Utah every year. OIA's contract to hold the event in its current location expires in 2018.