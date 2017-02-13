Headlines for Feb. 13, 2017: What to Know 

Today is Day 36 of the 2017 Idaho Legislature, already one of the more uneventful sessions in recent memory—but things could heat up because today is the deadline for the introduction of personal bills from legislators. A slew of proposed measures fill committee agendas, including incentives to help Idaho National Guard recruitment, a bill to outlaw the sale of illegal fireworks in Idaho, the creation of a new division in the Idaho Department of Lands to oversee oil and gas conservation issues, and a change to how commissioners are appointed to the public charter school commission.
Representatives for Correction Corporation of America (now CoreCivic), the company accused of mishandling Idaho's private prison fiasco, will mount their defense today in a civil lawsuit filed by eight Idaho inmates. In 2012, the inmates filed claims of violence, spurred by poor management and under-staffing. Attorneys for CCA will stand before a jury at the U.S. District Courthouse in Boise.
Proper spelling is yet another controversy plaguing the Trump administration. The U.S. Department of Education, under the guidance of its newly confirmed secretary Betsy DeVos, recently sent out two typo-ridden tweets: The first referred to famed historian and civil rights leader W.E.B. DuBois as "W.E.B DeBois." Worse yet, the DOE followed up with "our deepest apologizes for the earlier typo." The Washington Post has been chronicling White House typos, paying particular attention to President Donald Trump's Twitter feed, which included a post-inaugural tweet from President Trump, expressing, “I am honered to serve you, the great American People..." Opinion writer Dana Milbank of The Posthad some fun with his Feb. 7 column, titling it "Shoker! Rediculous chocker Trump attaks and dishoners English with ever-dummer spellings."
Welcome to DeVos' Department of Education, where the names of important black writers are misspelled. (It's Du Bois) pic.twitter.com/UzXjPx7pPG
Idaho native and U.S. Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl, accused of desertion, will return to a North Carolina courtroom where his lawyers will again try to convince a military judge their client can't get a fair trial in the era of Donald Trump. During his campaign, President Trump called Bergdahl a "traitor" and said the soldier should be subjected to harsh punishment, including a possible firing squad.
What a difference a week makes. After being hit with another blast of snow last week, the Treasure Valley woke up this morning to sunshine and temperatures in the 40s. The National Weather Service Office in Boise says the sun should stick around for a while, giving way to rain on Thursday and Friday.