Headlines for Feb. 15, 2017: What to Know 

Boise school officials are nervously awaiting the planned walkout of a number of high-school students Thursday ahead of a 10 a.m. demonstration on the steps of the Idaho Statehouse. Students will be protesting the recent confirmation of Betsy DeVos as U.S. secretary of education. Even if the students present parental permission to attend the protest, school officials said those who leave class will be marked for an unexcused absence. That could lead to a Breakfast Club-like Saturday school. If the students log more than nine unexcused absences, they risk losing class credit.
A
click to enlarge
Ada County Sheriff's Office
Jeffrey Gibson, 62, is charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault and unlawful entry.
n Idaho City councilman has resigned after being accused of pistol whipping a couple inside their home. Jeffrey Gibson, 62, is facing two counts of felony aggravated battery and counts of aggravated assault and unlawful entry in connection with the incident, which took place in mid-December. Prosecutors said Gibson allegedly struck a woman several times in the face and head using a pistol, then used the weapon to strike a man several times in the head. Gibson was elected to the Idaho City Council in 2013. City officials confirmed Tuesday that he has tendered his resignation. Gibson is scheduled to appear in a Boise County Court on Monday, March 6.
A proposal that would allow Idaho motorists to accelerate 15 mph when passing on a two-lane highway was given the go-ahead by the Idaho House Transportation Committee. If approved, House Bill 32 would only allow passing on the left on a two-lane road where the highway speed is 55 mph or greater. The measure now heads to the full House for consideration.
President Donald Trump couldn't leave his Twitter feed alone Wednesday morning, this time blaming the intelligence community for leaking facts on his administration's dubious ties to Russia. Trump also blasted The New York Times and Washington Post for reporting Team Trump's conversations with Russia went back much farther in 2016, at the height of his presidential campaign. Trump added "the real scandal here" was that information was being leaked to news sources "like candy."
Information is being illegally given to the failing @nytimes & @washingtonpost by the intelligence community (NSA and FBI?).Just like Russia
Rumor has it. Literally. A German shepherd named after the Adele song, "Rumor Has It," won Best in Show Tuesday night at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. The 5-year-old pup won the herding group Monday night and, last night, led the pack of all dogs. The New York Times noted, "As it turned out, Rumor had the canine equivalent of Adele's haul at the Grammys."