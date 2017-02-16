Headlines for Feb. 16, 2017: What to Know 

In a classified memo obtained by Mother Jones, intelligence analysts are directed to keep President Donald Trump's daily briefings as brief as possible: no more than one page, no more than three topics and no conflicting views. Meanwhile, Trump has reversed his campaign trail "love" of whistleblowers like WikiLeaks amid a river of classified material that has been flowing from his White House and into the press.The New York Times reports Trump "fumed" over leaks regarding conversations between former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and the Russian ambassador, which led to the retired general being fired earlier this week. Finally, Washington Postopinion writer E.J. Dionne Jr. has had enough. Citing the "Michael Flynn fiasco" and the unseemly Russian connection to Trump it suggests, Dionne wrote, "What is this democratic nation to do when the man serving as president of the United States plainly has no business being president of the United States?"
The Idaho Legislature is finally getting down to the real business of governance, as the powerful Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee gears up to start setting state budgets. The Spokesman-Review reports JFAC has set its base lines for the 2018 fiscal year and is expected to begin setting budgets next week.
Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter
More than a week after Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter told a group of reporters he supported giving "preference" to Christian refugees and immigrants trying to enter the U.S., members of various Idaho faith communities pushed back. KTVB reported almost 30 clergy and faith representatives gathered at Otter's office to say it "is not appropriate" to favor one religion over another.
Speaking of immigration policy, the Associated Press reports this morning that evangelical resettlement agency World Relief will lay of staffers in the wake of Trump's executive order on refugees, resulting in the closure of a handful of offices around the country—including in Boise.
Artists take note: The Nampa Public Library is still looking for proposals for a Hispanic-themed mural at the facility. TheIdaho Press-Tribune reports submissions will be accepted until 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 4.