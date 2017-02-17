Headlines for Feb. 17, 2017: What to Know 

Fewer than 24 hours after immigrants around the country participated in a national "Day Without Immigrants," staying home from work Feb. 16 in protest of President Donald Trump's policies targeting refugees and immigrants, the Associated Press reported Feb. 17 the Trump White House is considering mobilizing as many as 100,000 National Guard troops "to round up unauthorized immigrants." The plan, outlined in a Jan. 25 draft memo from U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, would affect guard units in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Louisiana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas and Utah. Trump spokesman Sean Spicer, however, denied any such plan, saying, "There is no effort at all to utilize the National Guard to round up unauthorized immigrants."
KTVB highlighted the fact thatsex trafficking occurs in Idaho, with a feature Feb. 16 noting the Gem State is ranked first for conviction and sentencing under the federal sex trafficking laws, and a sting operation along the Idaho-Oregon border in December that netted 15 people connected to sex trafficking.
One of the vendors displaced after the 2015 arson that destroyed the Boise International Market is eyeing a new space in Nampa. The Idaho Press-Tribune reports the owners of El Cafetal Colombian Restaurant are currently working on filing permits with the city.
The suspect in a 2016 fire that destroyed a church in Bonners Ferry has been indicted, charged with destruction of religious property and using a fire to damage or destroy religious property. Shane Rucker, 33, of Bonners Ferry, is scheduled to appear before a federal magistrate in Coeur d'Alene today, according to the Coeur d'Alene Press.
"A huge shock" is headed for rural counties in Idaho, the Lewiston Tribune reported Feb. 16, as a critical piece of federal law supporting funds for roads, bridges, search and rescue teams, and schools has yet to be reauthorized following its expiration in September 2015.