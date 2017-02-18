Headlines for Feb. 18, 2017: What to Know 

Amid one of the deadliest Idaho flu seasons in 20 years, public health officials are pleading with residents to receive flu shots.
It's a sick, sad world—especially when it comes to influenza in Idaho. KTVB reports 47 flu-related deaths have been reported in the state this season so far, making it "one of the most severe flu seasons in nearly two decades." The average flu-related death toll in Idaho is 18 per year, according to Idaho health officials.
click to enlarge
Public Domain
Seattle, Wash.
The fact that Seattle is an expensive place to live is no surprise to Northwesterners, but the Jet City now has world-class rents. Seattle-based King5 News reported a new study from real estate website Nested put rents in the city at fifth highest in the U.S. If Seattle had been included in Nested's global "rental affordability index," it would have come in ninth worldwide.
Idahoans may pay much lower rent than Seattleites, but they might be given the green light to travel at higher speeds on Gem State highways. TheSpokesman-Review on Friday reported the Idaho House voted 60-5 to approve HB 132, which would give motorists permission to drive 15 mph over the speed limit in order to pass another vehicle on any two-lane highway where the speed limit is 55 mph or higher. The measure now heads to the Senate.
Scenes of desperate people crashing the border are familiar along the U.S.-Mexico line. Not so much on the boundary between the U.S. and Canada. Reuters reported Friday four adults and four children narrowly made it across the border into Canada from Champlain, N.Y. Canadian officials didn't confirm the nationalities of the asylum-seekers, but Reuters reported at least one carried a Sudanese passport.
A bill introduced Thursday in an Idaho legislative committee by Boise Democratic Rep. Hy Kloc honoring refugees and immigrants wasn't very popular with Republicans, who "questioned the timeliness of such praise," according to the Associated Press.