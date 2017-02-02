Headlines for Feb. 2, 2017: What to Know? 

A common theme has emerged in speeches delivered over the past 24 hours by President Donald Trump: television. Specifically, his hatred for CNN and preoccupation with The Apprentice, the reality TV show in which he formerly starred. At a breakfast Feb. 1 kicking off Black History Month, Trump took several swipes at "a very hostile CNN environment," while admitting "I don't watch CNN" because "I don't like watching fake news." He also heaped praise on Omarosa Manigault—"my television star," who once appeared on The Apprentice. This morning, at the National Prayer Breakfast, Trump returned to The Apprentice, criticizing current host Arnold Schwarzenegger under whom the president said the show's "ratings went right down the tubes." "I wanna just pray for Arnold, for those ratings," Trump said. Schwarzenegger, who formerly served as governor of California, fired back: "Why don't we switch jobs?"
Controversial Blanchard Republican Rep. Heather Scott is out of the doghouse with GOP leadership. Scott, who was stripped of her committee assignments after remarks suggesting women lawmakers traded sex for power, was reinstated Feb. 1 to the House Commerce and Human Resources; Environment, Energy and Technology; and State Affairs committees.
Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board confirmed Jan. 31 that pilot error and insufficient preflight preparations caused a plane crash in northern Idaho that left three people dead—including Pam Bird, wife of the famous late-inventor and aviator Forrest Bird, who was flying the small aircraft near the community of Hope in October 2015.
Big changes are in the works for the Gateway Center in Nampa. As it loses anchor tenant Macy's, a new grocery store and "extreme recreation park" are planned to move into the shopping development.
"This is not a statement of Boise as a sanctuary city," said Boise City Council Member Maryanne Jordan. "This is more personal. Sometimes you have to say something because it's the right thing to say."