Headlines for Feb. 20, 2017: What to Know 

Take a look at the calendar in different U.S. states and you'll see the third Monday in February is called President's Day (singular possessive), Presidents' Day (plural possessive), Washington's Birthday, or Washington's and Lincoln's Birthdays. Through much of the 20th century, many states celebrated both the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln (Feb. 12, 1809) and George Washington (Feb. 22, 1732). In 1968, the U.S. government officially designated a cluster of long three-day holiday weekends, including Labor Day, Columbus Day, Memorial Day and Washington's Birthday. For the record, the federal government considers today to be Washington's Birthday, but Idaho is one of a number of states that prefer to call today President's Day.
On the flip side, thousands of Americans are already calling today, "Not My President's Day," channeling their frustration with President Donald Trump through protests scheduled for New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and two dozen other cities.
Online registration for the 2017 Race to Robie Creek begins at noon today; and, if past is prologue, slots will fill up fast. Last year, registration sold out in 12 minutes. Known as the "toughest half marathon in the Northwest," the 40th annual Race to Robie Creek will take place Saturday, April 15 with 2,100 available race positions. Register here for a cost of $55.
The website for Bingham County, Idaho was still down Monday morning after being hacked. The Idaho State Journal reports Bingham County officials were still working on rebuilding their computer systems in the wake of a "ransomware attack," which included the demand of $25,000 to $30,000 in order to regain control. County officials said they wouldn't pay the ransom. The Teton County website was also hacked last week, with the attack perpetrated by a self-identified Turkish individual who replaced the county homepage with a picture of strong-arm Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish flag and a message that read, "Hacked by ||JackSprrow||."
Scandal has rocked U.S. gymnastics. 60 Minutes featured a horrifying report Sunday evening, detailing how young women had suffered abuse at the hands of men tied to USA Gymnastics. More than 60 women have filed complaints, including three gymnasts who shared their disturbing ordeals with CBS News.