Headlines for Feb. 21, 2017: What to Know 

Feb. 21 marks the anniversary of two memorable events involving a man and a woman who would suffer grisly deaths but go on to become saints. Thomas Becket, the archbishop of Canterbury, was murdered in his own cathedral on Dec. 29, 1170 by followers of King Henry II, who was once Becket's best friend. Three years after his death, on this day, Pope Alexander III canonized Becket as a saint. Again on this date, 258 years later, Joan of Arc was put on trial for a variety of charges—including heresy—and ultimately burned at the stake. She was 19 years old. Unlike Becket, Joan of Arc had a long wait for sainthood—it wasn't until 1920 that she was canonized by Pope Benedict XV. Dignitaries from around the world flocked to the Vatican ceremony, as 100,000 people celebrated the event at Westminster Cathedral in London.
President Donald Trump wasted little time finding a replacement for retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, who was forced out of his position earlier this month as national security adviser. Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, an active duty general, has been tapped to take the post. The New York Times reports McMaster has no prior links to Trump "and is not thought of as being as ideological as the man he will replace." McMaster is perhaps best known as the author of Dereliction of Duty, in which he poured out searing criticism of the Joint Chiefs of Staff during the Vietnam War.
The world of fast food gained some speed this morning when Burger King announced it was buying Popeyes for $1.8 billion. Popeyes has more than 2,500 locations, nearly all of them franchises. According to USA Today, the average Popeyes location has $1.4 million in annual revenue.
The decades-long debate over Indian gaming will surface again this morning at the Idaho House State Affairs Committee. Committee Chairman Rep. Tom Loertscher (R-Iona) is sponsoring a measure that would, in effect, ban gaming terminals at tribal casinos. House Bill 127 is certain to attract some fireworks, especially considering one of the committee members is Rep. Paulette Jordan (D-Plummer), a member of the Coeur d'Alene Tribe and officer of the National Indian Gaming Association.
Is the Ranch Club closing for good? Is it shut down for remodeling? Or is it closing its doors for a transfer of ownership? That's the question being bounced around social media in the wake of reports that the long-time Garden City tavern would be shuttering. The marquee outside the Ranch Club now reads: "Returning soon." A Facebook post from Bryan Mckee, of the Boise & Treasure Valley History group, insists the Ranch Club was only closed for remodeling. "Rest assured, the horse will not be going, or the history," he wrote.
A new poll from fandango.com reveals that, if it were up to moviegoers, Hidden Figures would take home the Best Picture Oscar this weekend. The poll was conducted for USA Today and found that Hidden Figures ranked No. 1, followed by La La Land and Arrival. The golden statuettes will be doled out Sunday at 5 p.m. on ABC.