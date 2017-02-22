Headlines for Feb. 22, 2017: What to Know 

Two of President Donald Trump's top cabinet officials are reportedly in disagreement over a draft executive order that would reverse Obama-era protections for transgender students in public schools. According to The New York Times, the order would undo former-President Barack Obama's directive that transgender students be allowed to use the bathroom of their choice. The paper reports U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos at first said she would not go along with the order, putting her head to head against Attorney General Jeff Sessions, but later relented rather than risk "defying the president."
Some protesters at the Oceti Sakowin camp near Cannonball, N.D., are packing up ahead of an evacuation order. ABC News reports the Standing Rock protesters have until 2 p.m. local time to vacate the camp, which has been the site of a year-long opposition to the proposed Dakota Access pipeline, which activists fear would threaten water quality on the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe reservation. Meanwhile, CNBC reports a number of Standing Rock demonstrators plan to remain at the camp past the deadline, carrying on their protest of DAPL.
Boise Police Department
The suspect in two business robberies on the Boise Bench may be connected to a third robbery on Broadway Avenue.
The Tuesday night robbery of a business on the 2100 block of Broadway Avenue may be related to two business robberies on the Boise Bench that took place Feb. 20. KBOI reports the suspect is still at large.
Actor and flying enthusiast Harrison Ford had a close call earlier this month when he buzzed an American Airlines jetliner as it was taxiing on the runway at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, Calif. The incident occurred Feb. 13 when Ford, a private pilot, was coming in for a landing in his Aviat A-1C 20. Apparently, the presence of the jetliner came as a surprise. "Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?" Ford asked the control tower at the time. New video shows the near-miss, which could have meant serious danger to more than 110 passengers.
Preservation work on the longest bridge over the biggest lake in Idaho looks like it may get underway sooner than later. The Bonner County Daily Bee reports the so-called "Long Bridge" on U.S. Highway 95, which spans a 2-mile-wide expanse of Lake Pend Oreille in northern Idaho, will undergo $16 million worth of refurbishment to its pilings. The bridge underwent $2.2 million of rehabilitation in 2016.