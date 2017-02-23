Headlines for Feb. 23, 2017: What To Know 

It has taken President Donald Trump very little time to erase much of the governmental and social change engineered by former-President Barack Obama. Trump's latest rescission targets protections for transgender students. In a joint letter, Trump's new Justice and Education departments reversed Obama's executive order that had allowed transgender students to use bathrooms corresponding with their gender identity.The New York Times reports Trump even overruled his own newly-appointed secretary of education, Betsy DeVos, who thought the reversal went too far. It was new Attorney General Jeff Sessions who pushed for the reversal, which prompted hundreds of people to gather outside the White House in protest, chanting, "No hate, no fear, trans students are welcome here."
Do you think you know who this is? Call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.
Boise police have released more photos of a suspect wanted in connection with a string of armed robberies. Based on surveillance photos, police described the suspect as "a black adult male, 5'8 to 6'0 tall, thin, in his early 20s." Police said the suspect held up a business near Cole Road and Camas Street on Feb. 20. They also have reason to believe he may have been involved in two other robberies this week. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.
Victims' rights advocates are cheering a new bill sponsored by Rep. Melissa Wintrow (D-Boise) that would extend the retention of evidence in cases of suspected sexual assault. The Idaho House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee passed the measure unanimously, sending it to the full House for its consideration. If approved, rape kits attached to felony prosecutions would be preserved for 55 years. For those cases where there was no prosecution, a rape kit would still need to be preserved for 10 years. For a death penalty case, a rape kit would be preserved until the convicted person's sentence is carried out and until police are certain all suspects in the case had been accounted for.
Rep. Hy Kloc (D-Boise) was back before the Idaho House State Affairs Committee early Thursday morning, asking that lawmakers agree to a hearing on a resolution honoring the contribution of immigrants and refugees. Kloc's initial attempt to gain a hearing got some pushback from Republicans committee members who questioned the timing of the resolution. Kloc returned this morning to tell the committee he was adding the word "legal" to the resolution. "This is designed to recognize the contribution that legal immigrants have made, are making or will make to the state of Idaho," said Kloc. The committee unanimously agreed to grant Kloc a full public hearing on the measure.
The Boise State University men's basketball team suffered a devastating blow Wednesday night, losing to Nevada 85-77 and sending the Broncos to third place in the Mountain West. The Broncos were No. 1 in the conference less than a week ago and, with only three games left in the regular season, the team's uphill climb to a post-season tournament becomes significantly more challenging.
Alan Colmes, one of the scant left-leaning contributors to Fox News, has died. The network announced Colmes' passing this morning. He was 66. Colmes was memorialized by his sparring partner, Sean Hannity. Meanwhile, his family said Colmes had experienced a "brief illness" before his death.
