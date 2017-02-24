Headlines for Feb. 24, 2017: What to Know 

Bingo Barnes

The tug-of-war between President Donald Trump and the FBI inched closer to a mud pit this morning when Trump blasted the bureau over a CNN report that FBI officials refused a White House request to push back against recent Trump-Russia stories. The news network said multiple government officials confirmed the White House had sought the help of the FBI to say previous reports were wrong and there had been no Trump-related contacts with Russia during the 2016 campaign. "Classified information is being given to media that could have a devastating effect on U.S. FIND NOW," Trump tweeted this morning.



The FBI is totally unable to stop the national security "leakers" that have permeated our government for a long time. They can't even...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2017

find the leakers within the FBI itself. Classified information is being given to media that could have a devastating effect on U.S. FIND NOW — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2017

The only sure bet for this Sunday's Oscars is that Trump will undoubtedly be targeted with barbs from host Jimmy Kimmel and any number of presenters and award winners. In the wake of last year's #OscarsSoWhite backlash, this year's Academy Awards ceremony features six black actors with nominations. Meanwhile, three films—Moonlight, Fences and Hidden Figures—featuring the struggle and/or achievements of black men and women are all up for Best Picture. White House spokesman Sean Spicer insisted Feb. 23 the president will not watch the ceremony, but The Daily Beast begs to differ, offering the article "Donald Trump Loves the Oscars More Than Anybody Ever Has or Ever Will" and describing the Trumpster's affection for gold as akin to "Auric Goldfinger by way of Lex Luthor." For the record, here's one of Trump's 2014 classic tweets.

I should host the #Oscars just to shake things up - this is not good! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2014

Thursday's blast of cold air and snow flurries reminded motorists that Bogus Basin Road can be dangerous. A 9:30 p.m. chain-reaction crash on the road to the ski resort involving two buses and two cars tangled traffic for more than three hours. One person was transferred to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

To the east, the Magic Valley got hit with a wallop of snow Thursday night and again this morning, canceling schools and shutting down sections of Interstate 84, Interstate 86, Idaho 81, Idaho 24 and U.S. 30.

Fire alarms Thursday night at the Riverside Hotel in Boise beckoned the Boise Fire Department to a blaze in the hotel's laundry facility. The laundry area is a separate structure apart from the hotel building. BFD said the fire was accidental, triggered by oil-soaked towels. Firefighters credit the building's fire sprinklers with helping to control the fire from spreading. One person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

