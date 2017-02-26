Headlines for Feb. 26, 2017: What to Know 

Bingo Barnes

A 30-second commercial during the Academy Awards tonight will cost an estimated $2 million. With the exception of the Super Bowl, the ads are some of the most anticipated, and one ad already has people buzzing: a spot dubbed "The Truth Is..." from The New York Times, part of a first-ever brand campaign by the newspaper. Ad Age reports The Times, in spite of President Donald Trump calling it "the failing New York Times," passed 3 million paid print/digital subscribers and 276,000 digital subscribers during the fourth quarter of FY2016, its best quarter since it installed a paywall in 2011. However, while circulation revenue is up 5 percent, advertising revenue dropped 9.7 percent.



Speaking of the Oscars, the 89th Academy Awards ceremony airs tonight 6:30 p.m. MST on ABC. Many of the nominees should be familiar to Boise Weekly readers—we've been trumpeting La La Land, Moonlight and Manchester By the Sea since last September. If you're a cable cutter but still want to watch the Oscars, no worries: CutCableToday.com points to a number of ways you can live stream the ceremony.







When you wake up and realize it's #Oscars Sunday! pic.twitter.com/WEBR80mMzD — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 26, 2017

The Boise State Universty men's basketball team won a crucial game Feb. 25, defeating San Jose State 85-78 at Taco Bell Arena. The win guarantees the Broncos a top five slot in the Mountain West Conference, which secures the team a first-round bye at the conference tournament in March. Boise State has two regular season games left on the schedule: at home Tuesday, Feb. 28, hosting Fresno State at Taco Bell Arena; and an away game Saturday, March 4, at Air Force.



FINAL- Boise State 85 SJSU 78. The Broncos improve to 18-9 on the year and 11-5 in MW play. Host Fresno State Tuesday for Senior Night! — Boise State Men's BB (@BroncoSportsMBB) February 25, 2017

Early voting begins Monday, Feb. 27, in Ada County, as voters in the Boise, Kuna and West Ada school districts begin deciding the fate of several bonds and supplemental levies. Of particular interest, is a $172.5 million bond the Boise School District says it needs for much-needed renovations and/or new construction at every school in the district. Early voting will be available at the Ada County Elections Headquarters, at Boise and Meridian City Halls, and at the popular mobile voting unit, which will be at the Albertsons in Kuna.

In a recent article in The Guardian, Rachel Dolezal described herself as a "generic, ambiguous scapegoat." Dolezal, former president of the NAACP Spokane, Washington chapter, had for years claimed she was black. In 2015, she became the focus of a national scandal after it was discovered she was born to white parents. In the Guardian article, Dolezal said she has been unable to find work, insisting she has applied for 100 jobs, but the only offers she has received were to appear on reality TV or in porn.

Coincidentally, Dolezal's memoir, In Full Color, hits bookshelves in March.



