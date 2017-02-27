Headlines for Feb. 27, 2017: What to Know 

Did President Donald Trump take to Twitter during last night's Oscar ceremony? Not a chance. He already knew he would be the most talked-about man during the broadcast. Host Jimmy Kimmel went as far as sending a live tweet to POTUS, writing "Hey@realDonald Trump, u up?" Kimmel rode the Trump train through the better part of the broadcast, saying, "I want to say 'thank you' to President Trump. Remember last year when the Oscars were considered racist? That's done, thanks to him." The Jimmy Kimmel Live! late-night talk show host then introduced Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences President Cheryl Boone Isaacs, saying it was nice to have a "president who believes in both the arts and sciences." One of Kimmel's best jokes of the evening was reserved for former GOP presidential hopeful now Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson: "Doctor Strange was nominated for Outstanding Visual Effects tonight and was also named secretary of Housing and Urban Development."
Former President George W. Bush gave a rare interview Monday morning, breaking with Trump's trenchant attacks on the media when he called the journalism "indispensable to democracy." Bush, who had his own challenges with the Washington press corps, told NBC's Today Show, "We need the media to hold people like me to account. I mean, power can be very addictive and it can be corrosive and it's important for the media to call to account people who abuse their power, whether it be here or elsewhere."
Idaho's South Central Public Health Department has ordered homes within a 20-mile radius of a Magic Valley dairy to boil water due to claims the dairy had pumped manure into a canal. The Twin Falls Times-News reports 4 Bros. Dairy is accused of pumping manure into the Milner-Gooding Canal near the south-central Idaho town of Shoshone. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, Idaho State Department of Agriculture and U.S. Department of Agriculture are all investigating after tests found e-coli bacteria and chloroform in neighbors' water.
After being teased with spring-like temperatures over the past two weeks, the Treasure Valley woke up Monday to a blanket of snow and tricky driving conditions. Several crashes were reported on Interstate 84 between Boise and Meridian during the morning commute, but no injuries were reported. The National Weather Service office in Boise says more snow is expected on Tuesday, but there should be a slow warm-up by week's end.
The New York Times talks truth during the Academy Awards, Boise State men's basketball team wins big, Ada County early voting begins Monday, and Rachel Dolezal tells The Guardian she's a "scapegoat"—and she has a memoir coming out in March.