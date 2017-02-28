Headlines for Feb. 28, 2017: What to Know 

When President Donald Trump stands before a joint session of Congress and a nationally televised audience this evening, it won't be a State of the Union address. Tradition has it that a president gives a SOTU only after they've been in office for at least a year. The tradition of addressing a joint session of Congress began with President George Washington, who spoke to the body in New York City in 1790. It wasn't until President Franklin Roosevelt's address in 1934 that the speech was officially called an "Annual Message to Congress on the State of the Union." FDR had been sworn into office more than a year earlier.
Don't expect #Envelopegate to go away anytime soon. TheWall Street Journalthis morning reports one of the PricewaterhouseCoopers accountants responsible for handing the envelopes to Oscar presenters had been busy tweeting photos of celebrities minutes before handing the wrong envelope to Warren Beatty, triggering the biggest goof-up in Oscar history. The Journal reports the tweet was deleted but had been sent. It was was one of several tweets PwC's Brian Cullinan sent out Sunday evening. A PwC spokesman told the Hollywood Reporter that Cullinan "feels very, very terrible and horrible."
PwC partner in charge of Oscar-winner envelopes was tweeting backstage minutes before best-picture mix-up https://t.co/hnxqFyFOaw
Joshua Laney, 43, is charged with robbery, battery and resisting and obstructing.
A Meridian man was taken into custody just before dawn this morning following an overnight standoff at a Meridian trailer park. Joshua Laney, 43, was wanted on an outstanding warrant for robbery and battery. When neighbors complained of noise coming from a trailer owned by Laney's ex-wife, they realized Laney was inside. Eventually, the ex-wife, a teenager and a 9-year-old escaped unharmed and the Ada County SWAT team was able to take Laney into custody at 5 a.m. Laney was taken to a local hospital for treatment before being booked into the Ada County Jail. In addition to the robbery and battery charges, he was also charged with resisting and obstructing officers. According to Meridian police, Laney and his ex-wife have been divorced since 2012.
An Ada County Jail deputy was fired Monday and found himself on the wrong side of the prison bars after being charged with attempted strangulation. Matthew Pond, 28, was booked Monday into the Canyon County Jail after a judge issued a felony arrest warrant in connection with an incident at Pond's Caldwell home. Pond had worked with the Ada County Sheriff's Office since May 2015.
Jon Stewart returned to late night television Monday evening, appearing on his former colleague Stephen Colbert'sLate Show on CBS. Stewart unleashed some Trump-inspired zingers, saying, "Trump lies more in one press conference than CNN does in a year, and this is coming from a guy who hates CNN." The former Daily Show host's most pointed criticism was for the media: "You finally thought you'd met your match: a blabbermouth who's as thin-skinned and narcissistic as you are. Well, now it's over! Well, good riddance, I say! Kick him to the curb. ... Because 70-year-old men don't get less cranky or racist as time goes by. Unless they are visited at night by three spirits."
