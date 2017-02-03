Headlines for Feb. 3, 2017: What to Know? 

Who should take credit for the Friday morning headline trumpeting the fact that the nation's payrolls were increasing? President Donald Trump wasn't even in office as American employers began adding 227,000 people to the workforce in early January. But it's not as if employers didn't recognize that Trump, elected two months earlier, wouldn't have an impact on the economy. The U.S. Department of Labor offered no political analysis, but did confirm January employment numbers "crushed expectations," according to U.S. Today. The retail, construction and financial sectors led the way.
Speaking of the economy, Washington, D.C. pundits have already dubbed this day to be "Rollback Friday," in anticipation of a move stripping regulations governing the financial industry. A White House source confirmed to The Washington Postthat President Trump would make good on his promise to "dismantle" the Dodd-Frank Act, "one of the most sweeping overhauls of the financial regulatory system in history," the paper reported. The measure created the still-new Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
There's a big Idaho connection to this Sunday's Super Bowl—and by big, we mean 6-foot 3-inch, 250-pound Shea McClellin, linebacker for the New England Patriots. He's a graduate of Marsing High, a star with the Boise State University Broncos and a first-round draft pick to the Chicago Bears. Last year, McClellin inked a $9 million free-agent deal with the Patriots and, this weekend, he'll live every football player's dream to play on the sport's grandest stage. McClellin is the ninth former Boise State Bronco to play in a Super Bowl.
The New York Times reminds us that somewhere around 11 million pounds of potato chips should be consumed Feb. 4 during the Super Bowl. They also chronicle some of bizarre flavors of chips across the globe. Britons like prawn cocktail flavored chips, while the Philippines has salt and seaweed-favored Pringles chips, and Japan likes consomme-flavored Pringles. Perhaps the most interesting flavor comes from Walkers Potato Chips, which manufactures Cajun squirrel-flavored crisps.
"This is not a statement of Boise as a sanctuary city," said Boise City Council Member Maryanne Jordan. "This is more personal. Sometimes you have to say something because it's the right thing to say."