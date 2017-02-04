Headlines for Feb. 4, 2017: What to Know 

On this date in 1933, then-President of Germany Paul von Hindenburg issued an executive order, the
Reichstagsbrandverordnung
or the Reichstag Fire Decree, which limited freedom of the press. The Ministry of Public Enlightenment and Propaganda began controlling what would be printed and routinely imprisoned a number of German journalists.
Eight decades later, the fight to protect a free press continues the world over. Last month, journalists, lawyers and representatives of nonprofit organizations mobilized in Washington, D.C.
to shore up their defense against mounting legal threats to reporters.
“It is critical that we work together and do all we can to leverage our combined power to safeguard freedom of the press and protect reporters’ rights,” said Executive Director of the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press
Bruce Brown. “This includes promoting the significance of the First Amendment and the media’s essential role in a functioning democracy.”
- Airlines around the world were ordered this morning to seat passengers previously been banned from entering the U.S. by President Donald Trump. A Seattle judge ordered Trump's travel ban on all refugees and visa holders from seven nations be lifted. The New York Times reports Trump is fuming and vowing to appeal the ruling.
- Closer to home, a Magic Valley woman who admitted to giving her daughter marijuana-infused butter to alleviate seizures has agreed to plea guilty to to a misdemeanor count of injury to a child. The Twin Falls Times-News reports 23-year-old Kelsey Osborne could get up to 10 years in state prison at her sentencing later this month. Osborne said her 3-year-old daughter suffers from seizure-like symptoms, vomiting and hallucinating.
- The man accused of killing Boise State student Sierra aka Simon last October and dumping her body near Idaho City will remain in a New York City jail a while longer. 61-year-old Bruce Marchant was arrested by Boise Police in New York City on Dec. 6. Marchant is fighting extradition to Idaho, and a court hearing to consider the transfer is scheduled for Wednesday March 8.
- The Boise Police Department's K-9 employee, Rocky (a five-year-old Belgian Malinois), is urging citizens to have fun on Super Bowl Sunday, but be responsible. @BPD tweeted a photo of Rocky with #haveaplan, a reminder to "enjoy the game responsibly" by having a "plan to get home safely."