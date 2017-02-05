Headlines for Feb. 5, 2017: What to Know? 

The onslaught of Trump-related headlines kept coming while you were sleeping. The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals denied The Trump White House's effort to overturn a Seattle-based federal judge who upended Trump's ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries. Trump's lawyers have until 4 p.m. on Monday to respond to the Ninth Circuit, but pundits on both sides of the debate expect the fight to make its way to the U.S. Supreme Court, which brings a new urgency to the nomination of Neil Gorsuch, Trump's pick to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia to the high court.
Don't think for a moment you'll be able to escape Trump during tonight's Super Bowl broadcast. As per tradition, Trump will sit down with the host television network which this year, happens to be FOX. And that means it will be Bill O'Reilly who will do the honors. But that interview has been pre-taped and is already generating plenty of buzz based on this exchange between O'Reilly and Trump:
O'Reilly: Do you respect Putin?
Trump: I do respect him.
O'Reilly: Why?
Trump: I respect a lot of people but that doesn't mean I'm going to get along with them.
O'Reilly: Putin's a killer.
Trump: There are a lot of killers. We've got a lot of killers. What? Do you think our country's so innocent?
Meanwhile, the genius that is Melissa McCarthy appeared on Saturday Night Live last night, portraying White House press secretary Sean Spicer (she was barely recognizable under an amazing makeover). At one point she pulled out a Super Soaker, pointed it to the press corps and screamed, "This is soapy water and I'm using it to wash your filthy, lying mouth!"
When Idaho Fifth District Judge Randy Stoker handed down a sentence to a Twin Falls man, convicted of rape, the judge stunned the courtroom with an extra caveat: "If you're ever on probation with this court, a condition of that will be you will not have sexual relations with anyone except who you're married to—if you're married," Stoker told 19-year-old Cody Herrera. The Twin Falls Times-News reports Herrera pleaded guilty to the statutory rape of a 14-year-old girl in 2015. Herrera was sentenced to a year in prison. An associate professor at the University of Idaho College of Law told the Times-News she was pretty sure that the judge couldn't tack on the "no sex" edict to the sentence.
The Boise State men's basketball team took sole possession of first place in the Mountain West Conference Saturday night with the Bronco's 72-70 victory over Utah State. Guard Chandler Hutchinson led Boise State with 18 points in front of 7,560 fans at Taco Bell Arena, a season-high attendance. Boise State hosts Air Force next Saturday afternoon. Tip-off at Taco Bell will be 4 pm.
