Headlines for Feb. 6, 2017: What to Know? 

Already riding high from her frightening portrayal of White House spokesman Sean Spicer on Saturday Night Live, Melissa McCarthy doubled down Sunday night with an equally hilarious Super Bowl ad for Kia Motors. Whether the ad will sell any cars remains to be seen, but nearly everyone agrees the spot was genius. The 60-second commercial, dubbed "Hero's Journey," showed McCarthy trying to save the world—one whale or one tree at a time. But, in each instance, she fails miserably (a la Wile E. Coyote). The commercial topped USA Today's Ad Meter, where panelists ranked each of the Super Bowl spots. Also widely praised was a politically charged ad from an unlikely sponsor: 84 Lumber. The commercial featured a Spanish-speaking mother and child traveling across treacherous terrain to make it to the United States. But television watchers didn't find out how the journey ended. Instead, they were directed to Journey84.com, where they could find the rest of the story. 84 Lumber had to apologize late Sunday night and early Monday because the website crashed when too many people tried to access the site. Here's the ad in its entirety:
La La Land continued racking up awards over the weekend, cruising steadily toward what a preponderance of critics predict will be a big night Sunday, Feb. 26 at the Oscars. The musical, which has already topped $100 million at the box office, won the Directors Guild of America Award for the man behind the lens, Damien Chazelle. The DGA award is another major barometer for the likelihood of taking home the big prize on Oscar night.
As feared, a number of Treasure Valley neighborhoods experienced flooding over the weekend, as higher temperatures and rainfall pushed rushing water toward drains cluttered with debris. The Ada County Highway District had crews out during the evening Sunday, using so-called "vacuum trucks" to clear streets and subdivisions of floodwaters.
Meanwhile, the National Weather Service office in Boise warns of more flooding continuing through much of the day Monday in lower valleys. Intermittent rain is expected to turn to snow late tonight and continue into Tuesday morning. Precipitation continues to haunt the forecast for the rest of the week.
A setback for the Trump White House, an Idaho woman faces time for giving her daughter pot butter to alleviate seizures, a murder suspects extradition hearing is delayed again and Rocky urges Super Bowl partiers to #haveaplan.