Headlines for Feb. 8, 2017: What to Know? 

On this date in 1870 the U.S. Congress created the National Weather Service, when it ordered the secretary of war to begin taking meteorological observations at military stations across the country. Ulysses S. Grant was president at the time. Almost 150 years later, amid the increasing effects of climate change, the NWS has never been busier. Storms whipped through the Southern U.S. Tuesday, leaving a trail of devastation. Louisiana remains under a state of emergency this morning after a series of tornadoes smashed homes and businesses.
Closer to home the National Weather Service office in Boise reports rain should continue falling through much of the rest of the week. NWS also shared its webcam footage of snowfall in Sun Valley during the past two days.
Kameron Miles, 22, is charged with domestic battery.
A Boise State University football player was arrested early this morning, charged with domestic battery. Kameron Miles, 22, of Mesquite, Texas, was recruited from Butler Community College in Kansas in 2015. The six-foot one-inch, 208-pound senior played in 11 games this past season. Boise Police were summoned to a call of a possible road rage incident on Broadway Avenue near Front Street at 1:44 this morning. Police said, as they were responding, they received more information about an alleged domestic altercation that had occurred at a Boise residence. When police arrived on the scene, they interviewed the alleged female victim, known to Miles. Police said the argument had escalated and Miles allegedly battered the victim. The victim they left the residence in a vehicle to meet police at Broadway at Front. Police located Miles and took him into custody, booking him into the Ada County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.
Nampa police are investigating what they called a "suspicious" car fire that erupted early this morning on North Boundary Street. No injuries were reported, but anyone with information is asked to contact Nampa P.D. at 208-465-2257.
This morning's New York Times features a frightening op-ed from Baylor College of Medicine pediatrician Dr. Peter Hotez, who wrote on "how the anti-vaxxers are winning." In a year in which measles—"one of the most contagious and most lethal of all human diseases"—is on the upswing, Hotez says anti-vaxxers continue to gain traction by insisting vaccines are linked to autism, "despite rock-solid proof to the contrary."
"DeVos has a long track record of questionable ethics and conflicts of interest, including substantial contributions to many of the Senators who confirmed her and ties to companies with a financial interest in privatizing public schools."