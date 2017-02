Headlines for Feb. 8, 2017: What to Know? 

On this date in 1870 the U.S. Congress created the National Weather Service, when it ordered the secretary of war to begin taking meteorological observations at military stations across the country. Ulysses S. Grant was president at the time. Almost 150 years later, amid the increasing effects of climate change, the NWS has never been busier. Storms whipped through the Southern U.S. Tuesday, leaving a trail of devastation. Louisiana remains under a state of emergency this morning after a series of tornadoes smashed homes and businesses.