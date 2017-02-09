Headlines for Feb. 9, 2017: What to Know? 

President Donald Trump—perhaps the world's most provocative tweeter—doesn't seem to be doing the social media platform any favors. Reuters reports investors "hammered" Twitter early this morning after the social network reported its slowest quarterly revenue growth since it went public: At the opening bell on Wall Street, Twitter shares tumbled 10 percent. A securities analyst told Reuters Twitter's poor results show advertisers are shifting their dollars to Facebook.
In spite of the tenuous future of Obamacare, a record number of Idahoans—105,977—signed up for health insurance coverage via the Your Health Idaho exchange during the enrollment period ending Jan. 31.
"We know changes are coming to the health insurance marketplace," said Your Health Idaho executive director Pat Kelly. "But we want our customers to know our entire teams remains committed to serving them and providing them with access to affordable health insurance options."
Police haven't publicly identified a body discovered in a Nampa creek on Feb. 8. Nampa police are investigating the possibility the body may be "related to an ongoing investigation," and the Canyon County Coroner's office is still trying to determine the cause of death.
Magic Valley emergency responders are keeping a close watch on two canal breaches—one in Castleford and one in Buhl—after heavy rainfall. The Red Cross has set up an emergency shelter at Amazing Grace Fellowship in Twin Falls to accommodate possible evacuations. Meanwhile, the National Weather Service reports much of southwest Idaho remains under a flood advisory or warning.
Big news this morning in the world of television. Bob Costas is stepping down as the host of Olympics for NBC. This morning, the network announced Costas—who has covered the Olympics for NBC since 1988—will hand the host torch to Mike Tirico, who joined NBC a few months ago after a long career with ESPN. Costas is also giving up his Sunday Night Football hosting duties, although he agreed to cover the Super Bowl next year for NBC because Tirico will be in South Korea preparing for the 2018 Winter Olympics.