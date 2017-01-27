Headlines for Jan. 27, 2017: What to Know? What to Do? 

click to enlarge National Weather Service

The National Weather Service Office isn't predicting any significant snowfall for the weekend. Instead, temperatures will be sub-freezing, foggy at night and hazy during the day on Saturday and Sunday.



It will be extremely cold in McCall this weekend (overnight lows will be in the single digits), but spirits should be high for the 52nd annual McCall Winter Carnival. The highlight of the 10-day festival is always the Mardi Gras Parade, which steps off at noon on Saturday. See the McCall Chamber's complete event guide here.



Following President Trump's proposal for a 20 percent tax on all Mexican imports, consumers are wondering whether they should stock up on six-packs of Corona. CNBC reminds us the U.S. also imports hundreds of thousands of Chevrolet and Ram trucks from Mexico each year, as well as Volkswagens, Fords, Hondas and Nissans. Add that to the machinery, medical instruments and minerals that America buys from Mexico. The most immediate impact would probably be in Americans' grocery bills: Mexico is the second-biggest provider of agriculture products to the U.S.



The first two tax-cut proposals of the 2017 Idaho legislative session have already emerged at the Idaho Statehouse. House Majority Leader Rep. Mike Moyle (R-Star) wants to reduce income taxes for the wealthiest individuals and corporations in Idaho from 7.4 to 7.2 percent. Meanwhile, his wife, Rep. Janet Trujillo (R-Idaho Falls), wants to raise the exemption for Idaho's surcharge on business equipment from $100,000 to $250,000. Both bills are headed for a full hearing before the House Revenue and Taxation Committee.



Boise State University, which has seen a downward trend in season ticket sales for the past five years, says it will hold the line on its prices for 2017 football season tickets. Those who have dropped their season tickets in recent years have repeatedly pointed to the Broncos' lousy home schedule, with too many late-night games and an increasing number of games on weeknights.



Happy New Year! The Year of the Rooster kicks off this weekend. One of the Chinese New Year traditions is the "hongbao," a red envelope filled with cash given by married members of a family to unmarried, younger family members. It's usually bad luck to spend the cash right away. Immediately after the Chinese New Year holiday, many Chinese banks see long lines of customers depositing their hongbao gifts.



click to enlarge tookapic pixabay public domain

新年快乐, Sshin-Nyen Kwhy-Ler ("Happy New Year" in Mandarin).

Here are some of the things you should know for Jan. 27, 2017, the one-year anniversary of the climactic moment of the armed occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in eastern Oregon. It was on this date in 2016 that law enforcement killed one of the militants, LaVoy Finicum, as federal agents took occupation ringleader Ammon Bundy and seven of his followers into custody. Ten months later, an Oregon jury found Bundy and his fellow defendants not guilty of federal conspiracy charges.