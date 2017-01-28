Headlines for Jan. 28, 2017: What to Know? 

click to enlarge Kate Ter Haar, CC by 2.0

"I know it is hard to understand, but sometimes painful things like this happen. It’s all part of the process of exploration and discovery. It’s all part of taking a chance and expanding man’s horizons. The future doesn’t belong to the fainthearted; it belongs to the brave."



click to enlarge Joint Congressional Inauguration Committee Wikimedia Commons

Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States The New York Times reports Trump's actions will " worsen perceptions of Americans and offer a propaganda boost to the terrorist groups Mr. Trump says he is targeting."



Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash late Friday on a Canyon County Highway that killed 20-year-old Ismael Fernandez. The young man was a freshman at the College of Idaho in late 2015 when he mounted a successful campaign to become a Wilder City Council member, making national headlines. Police said Fernandez was ejected from his vehicle in the crash. He was rushed to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center but died from his injuries a short time later.



Governor C.L. "Butch" Otter has named Mary Hughes as acting director of the Idaho Department of Finance. Hughes has taken over for Finance Director Gavin Gee, who is hospitalized with a brain injury following a jogging accident earlier this week. Gee has overseen the Idaho Department of Finance since 1995.



The nearly-always controversial Rep. Heather Scott (R-Blanchard) has made another plea to get her legislative committee assignments restored. House Speaker Scott Bedke (R-Oakley) took away Scott's committee privileges after the northern Idaho lawmaker implied in December that other female legislators traded sexual favors for leadership posts. When Scott stood on the floor of the Idaho House Friday and asked that her committee assignments be returned, Bedke replied, "We should talk, you and I. Honestly and sincerely, OK?"



Idaho Power is confirming what most of its customers already know: This winter's record-setting snowfall and bitterly cold temperatures are sending electric meters into a tizzy. For example, the utility says when a thermostat is kept at 68 degrees, a customer's electricity usage can increase anywhere from 2 percent to 10 percent for every degree the temperature drops outside.

The U.S. space program will never forget Jan. 28. It was on this date in 1986 the space shuttle Challenger exploded shortly after takeoff. All seven of its crew members, including school teacher Christa McAuliffe, were killed. Then-President Ronald Reagan put aside his scheduled State of the Union address, telling a national televised audience, "I want to say something to the school children of America who were watching the live coverage of the shuttle's takeoff."Three decades later, here are some of the headlines we're talking about: