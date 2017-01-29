Headlines for Jan. 29: What to Know? 

In the shadow of President Donald Trump's executive order banning immigrants from Muslim-majority nations, Congressman Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) had some choice words for Trump's 8-day-old administration.
"I'm ashamed that you are our president," Moulton wrote on Twitter.
But Moulton is more than just a member of the Congress' minority party. After graduating from Harvard, he was a Marine Corps officer who served four tours in the Iraq War and was honored with the Bronze Star and Navy and Marine Corps medals for valor. He also knows a bit about refugees, after assisting his war-time Iraqi interpreter seek asylum in the U.S.
Moulton's comments on Saturday were a small sampling of the opposition to Trump's edict, which continues to dominate the Sunday morning news cycle:
- The New York Times has details on an emergency stay from a Brooklyn judge that has temporarily suspended Trump's executive order, ruling that sending refugees back to hotbeds of conflict around the world would cause "irreparable harm." Meanwhile, Bloomberg News reports global criticism—"from Germany to Google"—continues to grow over Trump's order.
- Despite the worldwide uproar, Idaho's congressional delegation has decided, for the most part, to stand with Trump (although late Sunday, Rep. Raul Labrador put some distance between himself and Trump's order). Republican Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch issued statements Saturday praising the so-called "Muslim ban." "We need both strong border enforcement and an effective immigration policy that serves the interests of the United States and her people," wrote Crapo, while Risch added, "Congress and the president have no higher duty than protecting the American people and our national security." Idaho Republican Rep. Mike Simpson chimed in, writing, "I support the executive order to secure out border." Labrador was the final member of the delegation to weigh in on the matter, sending out a statement late Sunday, indicating he wasn't entirely supportive of the action.
"The Administration...could have done a better job of implementing this executive order," wrote Labrador. "They failed to provide clear guidance on the policy which caused substantial confusion at the ports of entry.
- Closer to home, two women are behind bars at the Ada County Jail after Boise police arrested the pair Saturday at the scene of an alleged home invasion. BPD said officers responded to a report of shots fired at a home on the 2800 block of Rose Hill Street. Shortly thereafter, they arrested Megan Murphy, 35, of Boise, on probation violations. While authorities were processing that arrest, police said a car driven by Kathleen Caldwell, 21, of Boise, crashed into a police car. Caldwell was charged with felony DUI.
- Finally, here's some good news for Treasure Valley commuters. ValleyRide will launch free Wi-Fi service beginning Monday, Jan. 30. The feature is scheduled to go live Monday morning on all Boise, Garden City, Nampa, Caldwell and inter-county buses.