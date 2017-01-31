Headlines for Jan. 31, 2017: What to Know? 

click to enlarge
Webster's Dictionary defines "massacre" as, "the act or an instance of killing a number of usually helpless or unresisting human beings under circumstances of atrocity or cruelty."
On the morning after Oct. 20, 1973, some political commentators coined the phrase "Saturday Night Massacre" after then-President Richard Nixon fired a special prosecutor at the height of the Watergate scandal. Shortly thereafter, the U.S. attorney general and deputy attorney general resigned.
Democrats were quick to co-op the phrase Monday night, as President Donald Trump fired acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates when she refused to carry out his executive order barring refugees and immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries.
The Washington Post
, which redefined investigative journalism in its coverage of Nixon's Watergate scandal, reported this morning that Monday night's events "differed significantly from those surrounding the Saturday Night Massacre." Nonetheless, the term "Monday Night Massacre" already has its own Wikipedia page
.
- Your regularly scheduled programming may be interrupted at 8 p.m. (Eastern) tonight, when Trump is expected to announce his pick to replace late-U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia during a prime time television broadcast. Politico reports progressives are preparing "an all-out assault" on the nominee. “There is a lot of energy in the progressive space to say, ‘This seat was stolen from a Democratic president, period. It was grand larceny,’” Americans United for Change President Brad Woodhouse told Politico.
- The Idaho Statehouse is still buzzing over a proposed measure from Rep. Greg Chaney (R-Caldwell) that would outlaw sanctuary cities in Idaho. Chaney's bill would cut off state funding to any city or county that harbors undocumented residents and embolden law enforcement to report those immigrants for possible deportation.
- Big news from the Boy Scouts of America, which announced Monday it would accept any child based on the gender listed on their scout application, rather than the gender listed on their birth certificate. The organization said it was "committed to identifying program options that help truly serve the whole family" while remaining true to its core values.
- In spite of Trump-led promises to gut the program, more than 100,000 Idahoans have signed up for Obamacare during the current enrollment period, which ends at midnight tonight. Idahoans can still call 1-855-944-3246 until 8 p.m. to get help. "We know changes are coming," said Your Health Idaho director Pat Kelly. "However, change takes time and right now, we're focused on giving Idahoans access to affordable health insurance options."
- Finally, E News has an exclusive story this morning that says, "somehow Game of Thrones Season 7 will blow everyone's minds even more than Season 6." Valar Morghulis, as they say.