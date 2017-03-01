Headlines for March 1, 2017: What to Know 

President Donald Trump probably woke up with a smile on his face this morning, after his first address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night was met with praise—grudging and otherwise—from a broad swath of Americans. Even The Washington Post, which Trump calls "fake news" and says is among the "enemies of the American people," drew attention to the high marks his speech received. According to a CNN survey, 57 percent of respondents were "very positive" about the address, while a CBS News poll noted 54 percent of Democrats at least viewed Trump as sounding "presidential." Not swept up in the post-speech enthusiasm was fact-checking website PolitiFact, which called Trump out on a number of misleading statements and outright lies. Former presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vermont), meanwhile, provided a point-by-point takedown of Trump's talking points.
KIVI-TV reports more than 150,000 people have signed an online petition demanding Judge Randy Stoker step down following his ruling that a brutal attack on a mentally disabled, 18-year-old African-American football player at Dietrich High School in southern Idaho was not a rape, sexual assault or racially motivated crime. The victim suffered internal injuries after a coat hanger was kicked into his rectum by fellow football player John Howard. Stoker sentenced Howard, 18, to three years of probation and community service for the attack, which also involved two other members of the Dietrich High football team.
Kayla Teton, 26, has been sentenced to life in prison for beating Linda Westmoreland, 52, to death at a Nampa halfway house in 2015. KTVB reports Teton was sentenced Tuesday, and it will be at least 25 years before she can be considered for parole.
Everybody has heard of road rage, but road offense is also a thing—apparently even when it comes to vanity license plates. KBOI-TV has a roundup of images this morning showing Idaho vanity plates that were rejected because they were "too rude for the road." Check out the slideshow here.
Rachel Dolezal addressing a rally in Spokane, Wash. in 2015.
Rachel Dolezal, the former Spokane, Wash. NAACP leader and civil rights activist who was a white woman claiming she was black, is back in the news following a profile published Feb. 25 by The Guardian. Dolezal, whose story stirred controversy around the world in 2015, told the U.K.-based paper her life has been upended since revelations about her racial identity went public.
"The only work she has been offered is reality TV, and porn," Guardian reporter Decca Aitkenhead wrote. The 39-year-old woman's identity isn't the only complicated thing, however. In its story about the rise and fall of Dolezal, The Guardian suggested the Spokane chief of police hired a private investigator to dig up dirt on Dolezal when she was in the spotlight, ultimately exposing her misrepresentations. That's not true, according to the Pacific Northwest Inlander, writing, "The Coeur d'Alene Press did."
On Feb. 28, The Press published its own account of how the Dolezal saga played out, including how the paper had been running its own investigation of the outspoken former North Idaho human rights activist on suspicion she had fabricated a series of hate crimes supposedly committed against her. It was ThePress that first contacted Dolezal's family, which provided photographic evidence she was born white. What's more, the Spokane police chief never hired the P.I., but an unnamed person did. The P.I. in question compared notes with ThePress, but didn't tip off reporters to the story. Meanwhile, Dolezal told The Guardian she's almost homeless, but her memoir—after being rejected by 30 publishing houses—has finally been accepted for publication.