Headlines for March 10, 2017: What to Know 

We'll lose an hour of sleep this weekend as the U.S. eases into more evening sunlight for the next several months. Daylight Saving Time kicks in at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 12. First experimented with during World Wars I and II and implemented nationally (for the most part) in 1966, the U.S. Department of Energy insists DST saves the nation about 1.3 billion kilowatt-hours—equal to the energy used in a year by about 100,000 households. Then there's Jeffrey Kluger, editor at large for Time magazine, who penned the essay, "Why I Hate Daylight Saving Time—and So Should You." Kluger decries what he calls "reverse Seasonal Affective Disorder," which he says "causes glooom not as days shorten but as they lengthen." According to Kluger, DST disrupts the brain's melatonin—the hormone we need to manage our sleep cycles. In other words, "reverse SAD might simply be a result of the fact that it's just too bloody hard to get to sleep at night when it's light out so late."
American employers added 235,000 jobs to the nation's payrolls in February, the first full month in office for President Donald Trump. Following a 238,000 bump in January, that's the best back-to-back increase in U.S. employment since July 2016. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics now pegs the nation's unemployment rate at 4.7 percent. Construction jobs rose by 58,000 in February, the strongest gains in almost a decade, according to Bloomberg. Manufacturing gained 28,000 jobs, but retail positions fell by 26,000—the most in four years.
A new bestseller is perched atop Amazon's list of hot titles:Reasons to Vote for Democrats: A Comprehensive Guide. The books is touted as the "most exhaustively researched and coherently argued Democrat Party apologia to date" and "a political treatise sure to stand the test of time." It's blank. All 260 pages. And the list price is $9.99. The "author" is Michael Knowles, managing editor of the right-leaning Daily Wire, which has published such gems as, "Illegal Immigrant Charged With Beheading Own Mother With Butcher Knife."
The Garden Valley Chamber of Commerce last night voted to end the Fourth of July chaos that annually takes place in the Boise County community of Crouch. For years, the small town has allowed people to shoot off illegal fireworks in the middle of town, but locals said enough was enough. When the smoke cleared Thursday night, the chamber voted unanimously to present a community-sponsored fireworks show run by professionals. That means individuals will not be allowed to touch off any fireworks in Crouch on July 4, 2017. Community leaders said it might be difficult to enforce the ban, but they're willing to try—especially since the town is surrounded by the Boise National Forest.
Giant ape footprints have appeared across Southern California. No worries, it's an elaborate stunt to promote Kong: Skull Island, the big budget action thriller from Legendary Pictures, which opens today. The footprints have appeared around the Los Angeles area, including Dockweiler State Beach, outside of Capitol Records, in Microsoft Square, in Runyon Canyon and even doing some made-made "damage" outside the Dolby Theatre, where they cracked Kong's star on the Walk of Fame.
“The administration immediately began an investigation into the allegations. The teacher in question has since resigned from the school and the board of directors has accepted that individual’s resignation.”