March 13, 2017 News » Citydesk

Headlines for March 13, 2017: What to Know 

BINGO BARNES
  • Bingo Barnes
  • Following a spring-like weekend, the Treasure Valley can expect temperatures near 70 degrees on Tuesday, according the National Weather Service Office. That won't break the record high (75 degrees), but it will still be unusually warm—average temperatures are typically in the mid-50s this time of year. Forecasters are expecting showers in Boise by mid-week, with temperatures around 60 degrees and another warm-up by next weekend.
  • The Northeastern seaboard is expecting a winter storm, with heavy snow in the forecast from Philadelphia to Maine. As much as two feet of snow is expected to be dumped Tuesday on New York City and a blizzard warning has already been issued for New York, central New Jersey and Connecticut.
click to enlarge An armed robber held up the Jack in the Box restaurant Sunday night. - BOISE POLICE DEPARTMENT
  • Boise Police Department
  • An armed robber held up the Jack in the Box restaurant Sunday night.
  • Boise police say an armed thief held up the Jack in the Box restaurant on the 7000 block of State Street Sunday night. A male suspect made off with the money on foot. The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man, about 5-feet 10-inches tall, wearing a black and gray zip-up jacket with a hood. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.
  • The Idaho State Journal reports layoffs are possible at Idaho State University after a major drop in enrollment and revenue when Middle Eastern students stopped attending the university. According to the Journal, ISU is facing a $12 million shortfall, partly due to a 35 percent decline in students from the Middle East. When asked about the possibility of layoffs, ISU spokesman Stuart Summers told the paper that the university was "exploring all factors that go into preparing a balanced budget."ISU officials will present details of their spending plan for Fiscal Year 2018 later this week.
  • The Boise State University women's basketball team will get its schedule later today when the NCAA lays out its bracket for the national women's basketball tournament. It will be the fourth time in history that the Lady Broncos will be heading to the "big dance." Meanwhile, the men's basketball team is set to compete in the National Invitation Tournament, the second-tier tournament to the NCAA's March Madness playoff. The men will begin their NIT run Tuesday evening when they face the University of Utah.

