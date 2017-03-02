Headlines for March 2, 2017: What to Know 

Some GOP lawmakers say Attorney General Jeff Sessions should recuse himself if there's to be any investigation into the ties between Russia and the Trump White House. A long list of Democrats even go so far as to say Sessions should resign after failing to admit to speaking with a Russian ambassador in 2016—something he denied under oath during his confirmation hearing. The Trump administration dismissed the criticism as the work of political opponents. Meanwhile, The Washington Post reported Wednesday night that Sessions had spoke twice with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. while Sessions was actively campaigning for Trump in 2016. NBC News reported this morning that, while Sessions maintains he did nothing improper, he said he would recuse himself "whenever it is appropriate."
Sessions spoke twice in 2016 with Russian ambassador. He didn't disclose this at confirmation hearing to become AG. https://t.co/IjnIy6rk8r
Buried beneath the Sessions headlines Thursday morning was a chilling report from The Wall Street Journalthat says the Trump White House is exploring the possibility of both military force and a "regime change" to deal with the nuclear threat from North Korea. The Journal reports the two-week-old strategy "has some leaders bracing for a shift in American policy."
The Home Depot announced this morning it will hire 225 additional employees at its Boise locations. The company launched what it calls a "15-minute application" on its website, which you can access here. The retailer said it needs to shore up its workforce in anticipation of a busy spring season.
A new bill has surfaced at the Idaho Statehouse that might make it easier for Idaho school districts to cope with snow days. The extraordinary amount of snowfall and bitter cold temperatures this winter forced a number of southern Idaho school districts to cancel classes and reschedule make-up days by eating into holiday breaks. The new bill would allow district to seek a special waiver from the Idaho Department of Education in the case of "unforeseen natural occurrences," so students, teachers and staff wouldn't have to come to school on holidays or over scheduled holiday breaks. The Idaho House Education Committee has agreed to hold a full public hearing on the proposal.
Legos keep getting cooler. The toy manufacturer has announced it will soon release its "Women of NASA" set, inspired by the Oscar-nominated Hidden Figures. The set will include five female scientists, engineers and astronauts who have worked for the space agency. The set should be available by late 2017 or early 2018.
Trump gets a bump from Congress address, petitioners call on a judge to step down, life in prison for beating death, vanity plates deemed "too rude for the road" and Rachel Dolezal is back in the news.