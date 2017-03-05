Headlines for March 5, 2017: What to Know 

Bingo Barnes

Saturday Night Live had some fun with Attorney General Jeff Sessions last night. Emmy Award-winner Kate McKinnon played Sessions as Forrest Gump, complete with a floating feather, a box of chocolates and a string of people sharing a bus stop bench with Sessions/Gump. Sessions had a rather terrible week, after he was caught lying before a Senate committee—ultimately admitting he had met with a Russian ambassador twice at the height of the Trump presidential campaign. In the SNL skit, Sessions/Gump turns to an African American woman and says, "I always say, 'Life is like a box of chocolates.' There sure are a lot of brown ones in there." The stunned woman sitting next to Sessions/Gump storms away as the AG continues a long list of inappropriate remarks to a number of other people (including SNL's Beck Bennett as a shirtless Vladimir Putin) until guest host Octavia Spencer sits down on the bench and introduces herself as Minny from another film, The Help . (a role for which Spencer won an Oscar in 2012). Winny presents Sessions/Gump with what appears to be a chocolate pie, which he takes willingly, biting into a slice. FYI, if you're not familiar with the pie's secret ingredient, we suggest that you watch The Help ASAP (and think of Jeff Sessions).

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump reportedly lit into his White House inner circle on Friday, primarily about the Sessions fallout. ABC News, among other media outlets, quoted a number of White House sources: "Nobody has seen him that upset," said one official; "There were a lot of expletives," said another. One source said Trump's anger was directed toward chief of staff Reince Priebus, who—along with Trump strategist Stephen Bannon—ended up staying in Washington as Trump winged to his Mar-a-Lago, Florida estate.

Nearly 3,000 citizens gathered Saturday at the steps of the Idaho Statehouse, rallying to support the protection of public lands. Attendees expressed concern over a proposed state-takeover of federally managed lands. Approximately 62 percent of Idaho is land administered by the U.S. Forest Service, National Park Service or Bureau of Land Management. “The day was a roaring success,” said Rialin Flores, legislative associate at Conservation Voters for Idaho. “We made a strong statement that Idahoans are for public lands, and they won’t stand for any legislative attempts that support the state seizure of our treasured places.”

The Boise State University men's basketball team wrapped up its regular season Saturday with a critical win, defeating Air Force 98-70. The win, highlighted by a record-setting 20 three-point shots from the Broncos, puts Boise State into the third seed of the upcoming Mountain West Championship tournament. The Broncos have secured a first-round bye and will begin their tournament run Thursday night in Las Vegas. They'll face either San Diego State or UNLV, who will face-off in the first round of the tournament.