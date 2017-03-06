Headlines for March 6, 2017 

Absent any proof that President Donald Trump's claims that former-President Barack Obama ordered a wiretap of Trump Tower, FBI Director James Comey asked the U.S. Justice Department to publicly reject Trump's assertions. White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who appeared on all of this morning's major network news programs, said Trump doesn't care what Comey thinks. "I think he firmly believes that this is a story line that has been reported pretty widely by quite a few outlets," said Sanders. What she forgot to add is that the articles she cited don't back up Trump's claims. Only far-right talk radio and Breitbart News have been fanning the conspiracy flames.
The U.S. Supreme Court announced this morning it was tossing out a lower court ruling that had allowed a transgender boy in Virginia to use the bathroom he chooses. Legal analysts had expected the high court to hear the full case on whether transgender students should be allowed to use the bathroom that corresponds with their gender identity. The New York Times reports the court has ordered the lower court to reconsider the case in light of new "guidance documents" issued by the Trump administration in February. The case centered on Grimm, a transgender male who was born female, who was barred from using a boy's bathroom in 2014. The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals sided with Grimm, but the Gloucester County School Board in Virginia took the case to the U.S. Supreme Court, which now has bumped it back the lower court.
The Boise River, already perilously close to the flood stage, is expected to run higher and faster in the coming days. Due to rapid snowmelt and rainfall, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation are preparing to release an additional 250 cubic feet per second, per day, from Lucky Peak Reservoir. That means the Boise River near the Glenwood Bridge might increase to 7,000 cubic feet per second. Sections of the Boise Greenbelt and Eagle Island have already been closed off due to flooding and more closures are expected by the end of the week. As of this morning, the Boise River at Glenwood Bridge was running 6,620 cfs and was 10-feet high.
An I-84 crash claims the life of a Boise woman, the Idaho Legislature wants to weigh in on Boise's snowball fight with ACHD, a new proposal to dole out liquor licenses and Trump calls Obama a "sick guy" after claiming the former president bugged Trump Tower.