Headlines for March 8, 2017: What to Know 

Coinciding with the United Nations-designated International Women's Day, a mass demonstration is planned for Wednesday, March 8, dubbed "A Day Without A Woman." Called for by organizers of the Women's March on Washington, which drew hundreds of thousands of protesters across the country the day after President Donald Trump's inauguration in January, A Day Without A Woman asks those who stand for the human rights of women and gender-oppressed people to participate in a number of ways: women should take the day off; avoid shopping for the day (other than to spend money with small, women- and minority-owned businesses); and wear the color red in solidarity. NPR reports a Women's Worker Rising rally is set to take place in Washington, D.C., on the same day. Meanwhile, the U.K.-based Guardian published an in-depth piece on "How the Women's March inspired a new era of resistance," which opens by focusing on the Women's March that took place Jan. 21 in Sandpoint, Idaho.
Heavy snows in January resulted in the collapse of nearly half the greenhouses atPurple Sage Farms in Middleton, but theIdaho Press-Tribune reports the owners—popular at the Boise Farmer's Market—are rebuilding. Purple Sage is hosting Saturday work sessions through March where volunteers can help put the farm to rights. Meanwhile, tens of thousands of dollars have been raised by the Treasure Valley community to assist in offsetting the expensive repairs.
Fewer than two weeks after a judge sentenced a Dietrich High School football player in a high-profile locker room assault case Feb. 24, community members in Dietrich, Idaho, are planning to gather for a town hall meeting at which they will share how the case has affected them. KTVB reports the meeting, set for Tuesday, April 25, is aimed at finding solutions to some of the problems—including bullying—that were stirred up by the case.
The Twin Falls Times-News reports the Idaho House Education Committee voted 9-6 to hold a bill that would have included firearms instruction in Gem State high schools. Six Republicans crossed the aisle to vote for the hold.
A new documentary exploring the life and work of iconic writer, civil writes activist and social critic James Baldwin, I Am Not Your Negro, opens Friday, March 10, at The Flicks. At the same time, the Idaho Black History Museum has announced a new exhibition on Baldwin and a screening/discussion at The Flicks set for Sunday, March 12, at 5 p.m.
